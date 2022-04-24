Russian Forces Destroy 9 Ukrainian Military Facilities - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Russian Air Force have hit nine military facilities of Ukraine with high-precision airborne missiles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday

"High-precision airborne missiles of the Russian Air Force hit nine military facilities of Ukraine. This includes one command post of an AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) brigade, four strongholds and locations of concentration of manpower and military equipment, as well as four rocket and artillery weapons depots in the areas of Barvinkove, Nova Dmytrivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv Region," Konashenkov said.

The Russian military also destroyed Ukrainian explosives and gunpowder production facilities with a high-precision missile strike near the city of Pavlohrad, Konashenkov added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Moscow said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.