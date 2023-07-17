Open Menu

Russian Forces Destroy Enemy Infantry Trying To Attack In Zaporizhzhia Direction -Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Service members of the Russian "Vostok" Group of Forces have destroyed all Ukrainian infantry groups that were trying to attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy made attempts to attack our positions with small groups of infantry... All groups have been destroyed," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that, in the south Donetsk direction, the "Vostok" Group of Forces has been systematically attacking Ukrainian troops, having destroyed a pickup truck with nationalists and two mortar crews.

Russian aerial reconnaissance has uncovered a concentration of nationalists in the Novodarivka area, which was then destroyed by artillery fire, the spokesperson told Sputnik.

In addition, Russian forces have destroyed the command and observation post of the Ukrainian military in one of the sectors of the south Donetsk direction and prevented a planned attack.

