Russian Forces Destroy Hangars With Foreign Arms In Odessa With Oniks Missiles - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Russia's Oniks supersonic cruise missiles have hit a logistics center in the area of Odessa, through which foreign weapons were delivered, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"High-precision Onyx missiles struck at a logistics center at a military airfield in the Odessa area, through which foreign weapons were delivered. Hangars with Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as missile weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries, were destroyed," Konashenkov told reporters.

