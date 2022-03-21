Russian Forces Destroy Military Targers Stored in Kiev Shopping Center - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A high-precision strike on a shopping center in Kiev has destroyed a battery of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and a base for storing their ammunition, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"On the night of March 21, a battery of Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems and a storage base for their ammunition in a non-functioning shopping center were destroyed by long-range high-precision weapons on the night of March 21," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The spokesman also said that Russian forces destoryed storage facilities of aircraft weapons and warheads for the Tocka-U missile systems in Ukraine's Ivano-Krankivsk region.