UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Destroy Military Targers Stored In Kiev Shopping Center - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Russian Forces Destroy Military Targers Stored in Kiev Shopping Center - Defense Ministry

A high-precision strike on a shopping center in Kiev has destroyed a battery of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and a base for storing their ammunition, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A high-precision strike on a shopping center in Kiev has destroyed a battery of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and a base for storing their ammunition, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"On the night of March 21, a battery of Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems and a storage base for their ammunition in a non-functioning shopping center were destroyed by long-range high-precision weapons on the night of March 21," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The spokesman also said that Russian forces destoryed storage facilities of aircraft weapons and warheads for the Tocka-U missile systems in Ukraine's Ivano-Krankivsk region.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev March

Recent Stories

Junior National Tennis Championship commences

Junior National Tennis Championship commences

1 minute ago
 AJK President seeks concerted efforts to highlight ..

AJK President seeks concerted efforts to highlight Kashmir question at global fr ..

1 minute ago
 US Still Testing Ukraine Deconfliction Line With R ..

US Still Testing Ukraine Deconfliction Line With Russia Every Day - Pentagon Off ..

1 minute ago
 Court summons accused for indictment in rape case

Court summons accused for indictment in rape case

2 minutes ago
 Berlin to Host Donor Conference for Moldova on Apr ..

Berlin to Host Donor Conference for Moldova on April 5 - Baerbock

6 minutes ago
 Polo Super League: Remington Stars record victory

Polo Super League: Remington Stars record victory

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>