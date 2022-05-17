Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Substation in Kharkiv Region - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a railway traction electrical substation in the Kharkiv region, which ensured delivery of Western weapons to Donbas, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the strikes, more than 470 nationalists were killed, 68 units of military equipment were disabled. In addition, a traction power substation was destroyed near the Merefa railway station in the Kharkiv region, which ensured the delivery of weapons and military equipment from the United States and Western countries to Donbas," he said.