UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Substation In Kharkiv Region - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Substation in Kharkiv Region - Military

The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a railway traction electrical substation in the Kharkiv region, which ensured delivery of Western weapons to Donbas, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a railway traction electrical substation in the Kharkiv region, which ensured delivery of Western weapons to Donbas, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the strikes, more than 470 nationalists were killed, 68 units of military equipment were disabled. In addition, a traction power substation was destroyed near the Merefa railway station in the Kharkiv region, which ensured the delivery of weapons and military equipment from the United States and Western countries to Donbas," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Kharkiv United States From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Negotiators Guided by London, Washington ..

Ukrainian Negotiators Guided by London, Washington - Russian Foreign Minister

15 minutes ago
 5.6-magnitude quake hits 229 km SSE of Katsuura, J ..

5.6-magnitude quake hits 229 km SSE of Katsuura, Japan: USGS

15 minutes ago
 West Not Ready to Provide Security Guarantees to U ..

West Not Ready to Provide Security Guarantees to Ukraine - Lavrov

15 minutes ago
 Hours long load-shedding disturbs life

Hours long load-shedding disturbs life

28 minutes ago
 Moscow Sees Finland, Sweden Bid to Join NATO Only ..

Moscow Sees Finland, Sweden Bid to Join NATO Only as Geopolitical Move to Contai ..

34 minutes ago
 Putin's Visit to Ankara Not Expected in Coming Day ..

Putin's Visit to Ankara Not Expected in Coming Days, Preparations Not Underway - ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.