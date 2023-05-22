Russian Forces Destroy Several Ukrainian Observation Posts - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russian mortars, tank crews and crews of anti-tank missile systems have destroyed five Ukrainian observation posts in the Kupyansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the course of military action in the Kupyansk direction, crews of high-power self-propelled mortars 2S4 'Tyulpan,' in cooperation with tank crews and crews of anti-tank missile systems ... destroyed five enemy observation posts," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems have destroyed three Ukrainian reconnaissance drones of the aircraft and quadcopter type.