Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Communication Station Near Bakhmut - Defense Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 07:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian Starlink satellite communication station and a drone control center near Bakhmut, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"... the artillery of the group (of Russian forces) destroyed a Starlink communication station, a control center for unmanned aerial vehicles together with a Leleka-100 drone, a communication center and a pickup truck with an infantry group," the spokesperson said.
In addition, Russian forces have repelled an attack by a Ukrainian assault group near the village of Berkhivka in the Bakhmut area.