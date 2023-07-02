Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Communication Station Near Bakhmut - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian Starlink satellite communication station and a drone control center near Bakhmut, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"... the artillery of the group (of Russian forces) destroyed a Starlink communication station, a control center for unmanned aerial vehicles together with a Leleka-100 drone, a communication center and a pickup truck with an infantry group," the spokesperson said.

In addition, Russian forces have repelled an attack by a Ukrainian assault group near the village of Berkhivka in the Bakhmut area.