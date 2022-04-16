UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Destroy Tank Factory In Kiev, 16 Military Objects - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 03:45 PM

Russian aerospace forces have destroyed 16 Ukrainian military objects overnight using high-precision missiles, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Russian aerospace forces have destroyed 16 Ukrainian military objects overnight using high-precision missiles, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Air-launched high-precision missiles have destroyed 16 enemy military objects overnight. This includes 11 hubs of Ukrainian military vehicles and weapons destroyed in villages of Povstanske in the Odessa region, Barvinkove, Lysychansk, Sribne, Petrovske and Opytne," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The spokesman added that the military has destroyed two warehouses of missile and artillery weapons near the city of Mykolaiv, the central storage base for radar reconnaissance and communications equipment southeast of the city of Poltava, a storage base for anti-aircraft missiles south of Poltava, and a hub of Ukrainian units of the 95th airborne brigade in the village of Husarovka.

"Production buildings of a tank factory in Kiev and a workshop for the repair of military equipment in Mykolaiv have been destroyed with high-precision weapons," Konashenkov said.

The spokesman noted that Russian anti-aircraft defense systems have also shot down Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet near the city of Izium.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

