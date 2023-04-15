Russian Forces Destroy Three Ukrainian Sabotage Groups - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Russian service members have destroyed three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kupyansk direction and thwarted two attempts of Ukrainian troop rotation, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"During the day, in the Kupyansk direction, the military personnel ..

. located and destroyed three enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," the spokesperson said, adding that Russian forces also thwarted two attempts to rotate the units of Ukrainian armed forces near the villages of Synkivka and Dvorichna.

In addition, Russian forces have destroyed two Ukrainian warehouses with ammunition in the Kharkiv region.