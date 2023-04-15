UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Destroy Three Ukrainian Sabotage Groups - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Forces Destroy Three Ukrainian Sabotage Groups - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Russian service members have destroyed three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kupyansk direction and thwarted two attempts of Ukrainian troop rotation, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"During the day, in the Kupyansk direction, the military personnel ..

. located and destroyed three enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," the spokesperson said, adding that Russian forces also thwarted two attempts to rotate the units of Ukrainian armed forces near the villages of Synkivka and Dvorichna.

In addition, Russian forces have destroyed two Ukrainian warehouses with ammunition in the Kharkiv region.

Related Topics

Russia Kupyansk Kharkiv

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

7 hours ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

7 hours ago
 Army to fully support elected representatives in j ..

Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progre ..

7 hours ago
 Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian ..

Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian governor

8 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.