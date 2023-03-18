Russian Forces Destroy Two Ukrainian Sabotage Groups - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been destroyed in the Kupyansk direction and the rotation of Ukrainian troops has been disrupted, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"During the day, in the Kupyansk direction, near the villages of Rozovka and Novoselovskoye, reconnaissance measures helped locate and artillery fire destroyed two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Evgeni Polovodov said.

He added that "the transfer of reserves and two rotations of units of the armed forces of Ukraine were disrupted" in the Kupyansk direction.

In addition, two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed on the eastern outskirts of the village of Stelmakhivka.