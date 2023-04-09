Russian Forces Destroy Two Ukrainian Sabotage Groups - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Russian service members have destroyed two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kupyansk direction and thwarted three attempts of Ukrainian troop rotation, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"During the day, in the Kupyansk direction, the military personnel ... located and destroyed two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups ... and also thwarted three attempts to rotate the units of Ukrainian armed forces," the spokesperson said.

He added that Russian forces have also destroyed four Ukrainian drones near the villages of Volodymyrivka, Stelmakhivka and Vilshana.