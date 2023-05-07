Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Arms Depot - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) Russian artillery units have destroyed a Ukrainian weapons warehouse, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Mortar crews, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, a satellite communications system and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station were destroyed.

In addition, a warehouse for storing weapons and repair kits intended for rocket-artillery, armored and mobile equipment of the 124th brigade of the territorial defense of the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed," the spokesperson said.

He added that Russian forces have also disabled three Ukrainian drones near the villages of Krynky, Obryvka and Vynohradove in the Kherson region, by means of electronic warfare.