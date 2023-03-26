UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Furiya Drone - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Russian troops have destroyed the Ukrainian "Furiya" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Krasnolymanska direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Krasnolymanska direction, during combat duty, the crew of the Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system of the Central Group of Forces discovered and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle of the armed forces of Ukraine of the Furiya type," the spokesperson said.

He added that, in the course of counter-battery combat, by means of reconnaissance, enemy artillery units were uncovered by the Central Group of Forces and all targets were subsequently suppressed.

