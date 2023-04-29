Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Reconnaissance Group - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction near the village of Marfopol, an enemy reconnaissance group was located and destroyed, three militants were eliminated," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that, around the village of Charivne, the delivery of equipment to Ukrainian positions was disrupted and a truck and three militants were eliminated.

In addition, Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Mala Tokmachka.