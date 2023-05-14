Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Reconnaissance Group Near Marinka - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the Marinka district of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the southern Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the 'Vostok' group of forces located and, with the support of artillery, destroyed an enemy reconnaissance group south of Prechystivka (village, located in Marinka district)," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Russian artillery units destroyed two points of Ukrainian troops' temporary deployment in the Zaporizhzhia region, discovered via aerial reconnaissance.

In addition, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) attack was repelled in the Zaporizhzhia direction and three rockets were shot down by the Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.