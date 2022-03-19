UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Sabotage Unit On American Vehicles - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry released on Saturday video footage showing the destruction of a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian troops with precision weapons.

"The video shows a strike on a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian armed formations, carrying out reconnaissance and search operations on four US-made all terrain military vehicles.

After the strike with precision missile weaponry, the group was destroyed," the defense ministry said.

The sabotage group was transported in US-made Humvees military vehicles, the ministry added. The filming was carried out from a drone.

>