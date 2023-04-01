Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Donetsk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Russian forces have destroyed two Ukrainian strongholds and up to 15 military personnel in the Marinka area, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Donetsk direction, in the area of the Marinka village, assault units of the motorized rifle formation of the Southern Military District, with the support of tanks and armored personnel carriers, destroyed two strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the battle, the loss of the enemy amounted to 15 people," the spokesperson said.

In addition, in the Avdiivka direction, another Ukrainian stronghold was destroyed, with enemy losses amounting to 10 Ukrainian military personnel, the spokesperson added.