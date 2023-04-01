UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds In Donetsk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Donetsk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Russian forces have destroyed two Ukrainian strongholds and up to 15 military personnel in the Marinka area, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Donetsk direction, in the area of the Marinka village, assault units of the motorized rifle formation of the Southern Military District, with the support of tanks and armored personnel carriers, destroyed two strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the battle, the loss of the enemy amounted to 15 people," the spokesperson said.

In addition, in the Avdiivka direction, another Ukrainian stronghold was destroyed, with enemy losses amounting to 10 Ukrainian military personnel, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Donetsk

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

8 hours ago
 Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ta ..

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary for full c ..

8 hours ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , De ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Deputy express grief over loss o ..

8 hours ago
 EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hu ..

EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hub From May 1

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.