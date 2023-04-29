Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds in Donetsk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Russian artillery has destroyed a stronghold of Ukrainian troops in the area of the city of Ugledar (Vuhledar) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Artillery fire also destroyed the enemy's stronghold in the area of Ugledar; five militants were eliminated," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers attacked two strongholds of Ukrainian troops in the Marinka district in DPR; over ten militants were eliminated.