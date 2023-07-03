Russian Forces Destroyed 920 Ukrainian Armored Vehicles in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Russian armed forces have destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in Donbas and Zaporizhzhia regions in June, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"Only in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions, where Ukrainian formations are undertaking unsuccessful attacks, groups of the Russian armed forces destroyed 15 aircraft, three helicopters, 920 armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks," Shoigu told top military officials.

The minister added that Russian air defense forces have intercepted "158 HIMARS rockets, 25 Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 386 drones."