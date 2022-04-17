UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Down 2 Ukrainian Fighter Jets In Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Russian Forces Down 2 Ukrainian Fighter Jets in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian fighter jets MiG-29 in the northeastern Kharkiv Region on Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"The Russian air defense shot down two Ukrainian planes MiG-29 in flight near the towns of Fedorivka and Zavody in the Kharkiv Region," Konashenkov told journalists.

Russian aerospace forces have also destroyed another 44 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure, he said.

Related Topics

Russia Kharkiv Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

13 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

22 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

22 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

23 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.