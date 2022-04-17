Russian Forces Down 2 Ukrainian Fighter Jets in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian fighter jets MiG-29 in the northeastern Kharkiv Region on Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"The Russian air defense shot down two Ukrainian planes MiG-29 in flight near the towns of Fedorivka and Zavody in the Kharkiv Region," Konashenkov told journalists.

Russian aerospace forces have also destroyed another 44 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure, he said.