Russian Forces Eliminated 20 Terrorists in North Caucasus in 1st Half of 2019 - Rosgvardia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russian security forces eliminated 20 members of terror cells in the North Caucasus region in January-June 2019 , the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) said on Friday.

"Military units and formations of the Combined Forces in close cooperation with bodies of the Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry conducted over 1,450 special operations, including two counterterror operations in the North Caucasus in the first half of 2019. A total of 20 members of terror cells have been neutralized within this period of time," head of the Combined Forces Vasily Fedoruk said, as quoted by Rosgvardia.

Within first six months of 2019, the security forces have also destroyed 80 sites of various designations belonging to terror groups as well as more than 1,000 explosive devices and many munitions of various calibers.

The forces have also seized more than 140 firearms and 270 hunting weapons.

The Russian security forces often conduct anti-terror operations in the North Caucasus to maintain stability in the region.