Russian Forces Find 'English For The Military' Textbook At Azov Battalion Base In Mariupol

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 02:34 PM

The Russian military found a textbook titled "Campaign. English for the military" published by Macmillan, one of the largest English language publishers in the United Kingdom, at a base of Ukrainian nationalist battalion Azov (under criminal investigation in Russia) in Mariupol, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

The textbook covers topics on the history, internal structure, and stages of NATO enlargement, as well as standard practices and rules in the US and the UK armies. It has sections on army formations, ranks and their respective badges.

The textbook has exercises that teach reading NATO maps, recognizing standard NATO map symbols used to note different types of army units and fortifications.

One of the units has a section on "Great military leaders," where the World War II Nazi field marshal Erwin Rommel is shown alongside George S. Patton, Alexander Suvorov, George Washington and Horatio Nelson.

The textbook also teaches the NATO phonetic alphabet, used in addition to numeric numbering of pages, where each letter of the alphabet is assigned a separate code name, such as A for Alpha, C for Charlie, and D for Delta.

