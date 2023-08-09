Open Menu

Russian Forces Foil Six Ukraine's Attacks In Svatove, Krasnyi Lyman Directions - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Units of Russia's Center Group of Forces have thwarted six Ukrainian attempted attacks in the Svatove and Krasnyi Lyman directions, with the enemy losing some 60 soldiers, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the group's press center, has told Sputnik.

"Units of the Center Group of Forces, supported by artillery fire and air strikes, have thwarted and repulsed six attempted attacks by assault groups of the 21st and 42nd Mechanized Brigades and the 68th Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces during the active defense on the occupied lines. The enemy's losses amounted to about 60 soldiers," Savchuk said.

He added that an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored vehicle and two pickup trucks have been destroyed. The forces have also hit two Ukrainian strongholds, a command and observation post and two temporary military personnel hubs.

