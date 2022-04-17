Russian Forces Free Hostages Held in Mosque in Mariupol - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Russian special forces freed and rescued Muslims held by Ukrainian Nazis in a mosque in Mariupol, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"During the offensive aimed at liberating the city of Mariupol, at the request of Turkish President R. (Tayyip) Erdogan, a special operation was carried out in the Primorsky district on April 16 to free hostages held by Ukrainian Nazis in a Turkish mosque," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, as a result of the operation, the mosque was unblocked and 29 militants, including foreign mercenaries, were killed.

"The hostages, citizens of one of the CIS countries, were released and taken to a safe place," Konashenkov added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."