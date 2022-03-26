UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Hit 117 Ukrainian Military Facilities Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Russian Forces Hit 117 Ukrainian Military Facilities Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Russia's military aviation hit 117 Ukrainian military facilities over past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Russia's military aviation hit 117 Ukrainian military facilities over past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"During the past 24 hours, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 117 military facilities of Ukraine," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, those included six command posts, three multiple rocket launchers, one S-300 surface-to-air missile system, nine depots with arms and ammunition, two (depots) with fuel and lubricants, and 92 team sites of units of the Ukrainian armed formations, nationalist battalions and areas of military equipment concentration.

Konashenkov stressed that the Russian armed forces had destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian troops in the Zhytomyr region to the west of Kiev with Kalibr missiles and a fuel base in the Mykolaiv region in the south of the country with an Oniks supersonic cruise missile.

"A total of 267 unmanned aerial vehicles, 207 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,618 tanks and other armored combat vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation," the spokesman added.

He also noted that the Russian forces had destroyed 166 installations of multiple rocket launchers, 662 pieces of field artillery and mortar guns, and 1,453 units of special military vehicles.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Vehicles Zhytomyr Kiev

Recent Stories

Farah Jamshed assumes charge as DG KP Judicial Ac ..

Farah Jamshed assumes charge as DG KP Judicial Academy

3 minutes ago
 68th Founders Day of Sadiq Public School held

68th Founders Day of Sadiq Public School held

3 minutes ago
 BoG Sadiq Public School meets under chair of Gover ..

BoG Sadiq Public School meets under chair of Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 One Civilian Dead, 54 Injured in Shelling in DPR O ..

One Civilian Dead, 54 Injured in Shelling in DPR Over Past 24 Hours - People's M ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan is a good place for cricket: Australian a ..

Pakistan is a good place for cricket: Australian all rounder Mitchell Marsh

3 minutes ago
 PTI VC Qureshi, Khattak to meet Chaudhry brothers

PTI VC Qureshi, Khattak to meet Chaudhry brothers

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>