Russian Forces Hit 117 Ukrainian Military Facilities Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's military aviation hit 117 Ukrainian military facilities over past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Russia's military aviation hit 117 Ukrainian military facilities over past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"During the past 24 hours, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 117 military facilities of Ukraine," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, those included six command posts, three multiple rocket launchers, one S-300 surface-to-air missile system, nine depots with arms and ammunition, two (depots) with fuel and lubricants, and 92 team sites of units of the Ukrainian armed formations, nationalist battalions and areas of military equipment concentration.

Konashenkov stressed that the Russian armed forces had destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian troops in the Zhytomyr region to the west of Kiev with Kalibr missiles and a fuel base in the Mykolaiv region in the south of the country with an Oniks supersonic cruise missile.

"A total of 267 unmanned aerial vehicles, 207 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,618 tanks and other armored combat vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation," the spokesman added.

He also noted that the Russian forces had destroyed 166 installations of multiple rocket launchers, 662 pieces of field artillery and mortar guns, and 1,453 units of special military vehicles.