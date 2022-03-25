UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Hit 16 Main Military Airfields In Ukraine - General Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 07:29 PM

The Russian forces have hit 16 main military airfields in Ukraine, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said on Friday

"16 main military airfields from which combat flights of the armed forces of Ukraine were carried out were hit," Rudskoy told a briefing.

According to Rudsky, 39 Ukrainian storage bases and arsenals, 1587 tanks, 35 bayraktar drones and 40 planes have been destroyed by Russian forces.

>