Russian Forces Hit 67 Ukrainian Military Facilities Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The Russian aerospace forces destroyed 67 Ukrainian military facilities over the past 24 hours as part of the special military operation in the country, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 67 Ukrainian military facilities. Among them were two command posts, three field depots with arms and ammunition, 11 team sites of units of Ukrainian armed forces and 20 areas of military equipment concentration," Konashenkov said.

The spokesman also stressed that the Russian armed forces had destroyed a Ukrainian depot for S-300, Buk missile systems in the settlement of Plesetske located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southwest of Kiev with long-range sea-based weapons.

According to Konashenkov, the Russian armed forces also destroyed a Ukrainian fuel base near the city of Lviv with precision cruise missiles.

The spokesman stressed that the base had provided fuel for Ukrainian troops in the western regions of the country and near Kiev.

"In addition, high-precision cruise missiles destroyed workshops of the Lviv radio repair plant in the city of Lviv. The enterprise carried out major repairs and modernization of Tor and S-125 anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations for the Ukrainian air forces, electronic warfare equipment and tank sights," the spokesman added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.