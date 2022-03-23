UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Hit 97 Military Facilities Of Ukraine Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 01:26 PM

The Russian armed forces have destroyed 97 military facilities of Ukraine, including two Tochka-U missile systems, over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday

"Over the (past) day, operational-tactical and army aviation, as well as missile forces, hit 97 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them, there are two launchers and a transport-loading vehicle of the Tochka-U tactical missile system in an industrial area on the northern outskirts of Kiev," Konashenkov told reporters.

The Russian armed forces also destroyed eight anti-aircraft missile systems, including six Buk-M1s, one S-300 and one combat vehicle of the Osa air defense system, 10 command posts, eight field artillery guns, three artillery reconnaissance stations manufactured by NATO countries.

Over the given period, a Ukrainian Su-24 front-line bomber, as well as 16 drones, including three Bayraktars, were downed by the Russian military.

"On the evening of March 22, high-precision long-range sea-based weapons attacked an arsenal in the settlement of Orzhiv, 14 kilometers northwest of the city of Rivne," Konashenkov said, noting that a large arsenal with weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian troops, including those received from Western countries, was destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian army destroyed 184 aircraft and helicopters, 246 unmanned aerial vehicles, 189 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,558 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 156 multiple launch rocket systems, 624 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,354 units of special military vehicles, the spokesman added.

