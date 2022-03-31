UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Hit Large Fuel Depots In 4 Ukrainian Cities With Cruise Missiles - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 01:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed large fuel depots in four Ukrainian cities, hitting them with high-precision cruise missiles, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"In the evening of March 30, high-precision air-launched cruise missiles destroyed large fuel depots in the settlements of Dnipro, Lysychansk, Chuhuiv and Novomoskovsk," Konashenkov told reporters.

Additionally, the Russian military downed 18 drones, including one Bayraktar TB2, in the air near the areas of 13 settlements across Ukraine, the official said.

