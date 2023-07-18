Russian Forces Hit Objects in Ukraine Where Attacks Against Russia Were Prepared - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces have inflicted a group strike using high-precision sea-based weapons on facilities where terrorist acts against Russia were being prepared with the use of unmanned boats, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"(On Monday night), the Russian armed forces delivered a group strike of retaliation with high-precision sea-based weapons at facilities where terrorist acts against Russia were being prepared with the use of unmanned boats, as well as at the place of their manufacture at a shipyard near the city of Odesa," the ministry said in a statement.

Near the areas of Mykolaiv and Odesa, the Russian forces destroyed fuel storage facilities with a total volume of about 70,000 tonnes that provided Ukraine's military with fuel, the ministry said.

"All the targets ... were hit. Fires and detonation were recorded at the destroyed objects," the ministry added.