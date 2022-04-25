UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Hit Oil Refinery Facilities In Kremenchuk With High-Precision Arms - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Russian Forces Hit Oil Refinery Facilities in Kremenchuk With High-Precision Arms - Moscow

The Russian armed forces have destroyed the production facilities of an oil refinery and storage facilities in northern Kremenchuk an important industrial city in central Ukraine with long-range high-precision weapons, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed the production facilities of an oil refinery and storage facilities in northern Kremenchuk an important industrial city in central Ukraine with long-range high-precision weapons, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen.

Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"Long-range high-precision weapons destroyed the facilities for the production of fuel of an oil refinery on the northern outskirts of the city of Kremenchuk, as well as storage facilities with oil products designed to provide military equipment to groups of Ukrainian troops," Konashenkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Oil Kremenchuk

Recent Stories

Current load-shedding result of PTI's inefficient ..

Current load-shedding result of PTI's inefficient power policies: PM Shehbaz Sha ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near borde ..

Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near border: governor

3 minutes ago
 Eid shopping gains momentum in capital

Eid shopping gains momentum in capital

3 minutes ago
 Russia Asks US to Stop Supplying Ukraine With Weap ..

Russia Asks US to Stop Supplying Ukraine With Weapons - Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 We had good talks with IMF, WB and IFC: Miftah Ism ..

We had good talks with IMF, WB and IFC: Miftah Ismail

29 minutes ago
 3,822 clubs featured in 7,009 matches in the 2021- ..

3,822 clubs featured in 7,009 matches in the 2021-22 season

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.