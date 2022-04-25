Russian Forces Hit Oil Refinery Facilities in Kremenchuk With High-Precision Arms - Moscow

The Russian armed forces have destroyed the production facilities of an oil refinery and storage facilities in northern Kremenchuk an important industrial city in central Ukraine with long-range high-precision weapons, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed the production facilities of an oil refinery and storage facilities in northern Kremenchuk an important industrial city in central Ukraine with long-range high-precision weapons, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen.

Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"Long-range high-precision weapons destroyed the facilities for the production of fuel of an oil refinery on the northern outskirts of the city of Kremenchuk, as well as storage facilities with oil products designed to provide military equipment to groups of Ukrainian troops," Konashenkov told reporters.