Russian Forces Hit Targets In Donbas With High-Precision Weapons - Defense Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 10:14 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian forces have hit Ukrainian military targets in the Donbas with high-precision weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.
"On March 22, high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons attacked military facilities in Ukraine.
Large fuel material warehouses of the Ukrainian troops in the settlements of Lysychans'k and Kramatorsk were destroyed," Konashenkov told a briefing.
The spokesman also said that the military of the Donetsk People's Republic saized the Verkhnetoretskoye settlement, destroyed two tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles.