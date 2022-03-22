UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Hit Targets In Donbas With High-Precision Weapons - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Russian Forces Hit Targets in Donbas With High-Precision Weapons - Defense Ministry

The Russian forces have hit Ukrainian military targets in the Donbas with high-precision weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian forces have hit Ukrainian military targets in the Donbas with high-precision weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"On March 22, high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons attacked military facilities in Ukraine.

Large fuel material warehouses of the Ukrainian troops in the settlements of Lysychans'k and Kramatorsk were destroyed," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The spokesman also said that the military of the Donetsk People's Republic saized the Verkhnetoretskoye settlement, destroyed two tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles.

