Russian Forces Hit Training Center for Ukrainian Military - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces hit a training center for Ukrainian military in the Zhytomyr region with precision-guided missiles, killing over 100 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"High-precision air-launched missiles struck at a training center for the special operations forces of the Ukrainian armed forces, where foreign mercenaries who arrived in Ukraine were based, near the settlement of Ovruch, Zhytomyr region," Konashenkov said, adding that "over 100 servicemen of the special operations forces and foreign mercenaries were eliminated."