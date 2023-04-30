UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Control Post Near Kherson - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Russian forces have hit the command and observation post and the control post of Ukrainian military drones, as well as an ammunition and equipment depot, in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"(Russian) Artillery units ...

inflicted fire damage on the command and observation post and the control post of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 124th brigade of the territorial defense forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as on the warehouse for storing ammunition and equipment near the city of Kherson," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson specified that the enemy suffered losses of manpower (30 people), and over ten enemy armored combat vehicles were destroyed.

