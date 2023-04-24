Russian Forces Launch Missile Attack on Ukrainian Fuel Depot - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russian forces have launched a missile attack on Ukrainian troops in the Lysychansk direction and have targeted a Ukrainian fuel warehouse near Bakhmut, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The missile unit of the Southern Group of Forces attacked the point of temporary deployment of the 54th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lysychansk direction, as well as a fuel warehouse and an equipment refueling point of the 17th separate brigade in Konstantinovka (Bakhmut direction)," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the enemy suffered losses in personnel and military equipment.

In addition, Russian forces have inflicted fire damage on Ukrainian marines near Novokalinov in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the spokesperson told Sputnik.