MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a missile attack on drone production sites in Ukraine overnight, all facilities were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"(On Wednesday night), the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons at the production sites of strike unmanned aerial vehicles. All assigned objects were hit," the ministry said in a statement.