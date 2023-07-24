Russian Forces Never Target Churches in Ukraine - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Russian forces never target churches and social infrastructure in Ukraine, and reports that claim otherwise are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry dismissed Kiev's claims that a Russian missile strike hit the Transfiguration Cathedral in the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, noting that all intended targets were located at a safe distance from the Orthodox cathedral. The damage to the cathedral was most likely caused by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, according to the ministry.

"We have repeatedly said and can repeat this. We, our armed forces never strike at social infrastructure facilities, let alone temples, churches and other similar facilities. Therefore, we do not accept such accusations, this is an absolute lie. There we are talking about anti-missiles, in fact, which were fired (by Ukraine) and which themselves destroyed this temple," Peskov told reporters.