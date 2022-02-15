UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Number On Border With Ukraine Equivalent To That At Zapad-21 Drills - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The number of Russian armed forces on the border with Ukraine is equivalent to the number of troops involved in the Zapad-2021 exercise held last September, but no one was concerned then, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told The Guardian newspaper.

In an interview, the Russian diplomat dismissed the West's fears of an inevitable conflict, noting that the numbers of Russian troops on the border were only equivalent to those of the Zapad-2021 drills.

"And nobody said a word (then)," Chizhov said.

The joint Russia-Belarus Zapad-2021 exercise took place from September 10-16 at nine training grounds located in Russia, in the waters of the Baltic Sea, as well as at five training grounds in Belarus. It included about 200,000 personnel.

From February 10, Moscow and Minsk has been conducting the ten-day joint exercise Allied Resolve-2022. Minsk and Moscow have repeatedly stated that the drills are defensive in nature and do not threaten anyone.

