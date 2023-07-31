Open Menu

Russian Forces Prevent Attempts By Ukrainian Troops To Conduct Reconnaissance-in-Force

Published July 31, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Forces Prevent Attempts by Ukrainian Troops to Conduct Reconnaissance-in-Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Units of the Russian "Vostok" Group of Forces have prevented two attempts by Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the Zaporizhzhia direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the motorized rifle subunits of the group thwarted an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the area north of Priyutnoye. Having suffered losses in manpower, the enemy retreated. To the east of the village of Rabotino, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also made an attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force.

During the fire impact, the militants, having suffered losses, retreated," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Russian bombers, attack aircraft and helicopters targeted the points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops, accumulations of manpower and equipment, in three other areas.

In the past 24 hours, units of the Russian "Vostok" group of forces destroyed a Leopard tank, several infantry fighting vehicles, an M777 howitzer and an electronic warfare station of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

