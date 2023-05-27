Russian Forces Prevent Breakthrough of Ukrainian Sabotage Group - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The Russian forces have thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to break through the front line in the Alexander-Kalinovsky direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"(Russian) Motorized rifle and artillery units ...

thwarted an attempt of a Ukrainian sabotage and assault group to break through the front line in the Alexander-Kalinovsky direction," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Russian aviation has carried out strikes on the points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops, the accumulation of weapons and Ukrainian military equipment, as well as on the accumulation of manpower, reserves and ammunition depots at several locations.