HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The security services of Russia have prevented a flow of money through Baltic, Polish, and Czech banks for financing the Ukrainian Security Service's (SBU) officers, involved in organizing terrorist attacks in the Kherson region, a source with Russia's security forces has told Sputnik.

"It was found that bank cards and accounts, whose physical owners are in Europe and the Baltic states, as well as impersonal safety deposit boxes, rented from banks in Poland and the Czech Republic, were used for cashing out funds," the source said, adding that SBU agents were actively using "sleeper agents" to organize terrorist attacks and cache arms, explosives, and other equipment on the territory of the Kherson region.

These "sleeper agents" were reporting on the work done to their superiors via satellite communication, the source said.

He said that cashed-out "funds were transferred to an executor through volunteer organizations that use humanitarian corridors to arrive in the region," adding that "cash rewards were transferred through pre-arranged caches by sending coordinates to an executor in the event of successful completion of an assignment."