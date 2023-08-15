Open Menu

Russian Forces Prevent Incursion From Ukraine Sabotage Group: Governor

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Russian forces prevent incursion from Ukraine sabotage group: governor

Russian security forces on Tuesday prevented a Ukrainian sabotage group from infiltrating the border region of Bryansk, the region's governor said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Russian security forces on Tuesday prevented a Ukrainian sabotage group from infiltrating the border region of Bryansk, the region's governor said.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have reported repeated shelling and attacks from Kyiv's forces, including occasional cross-border incursions by pro-Ukraine armed militants.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said Russian soldiers and security services stopped the Ukrainian group near the village of Kurkovichi, less than two miles (3.2 kilometres) from the border.

"There were no casualties," Bogomaz said on social media, though he added that Ukrainian shelling in the region had killed a farm animal and damaged industrial buildings.

In June, the Russian region of Belgorod saw the largest incursion since the beginning of the offensive in Ukraine.

Drones and shelling were used in the assault, raising questions about the strength of Russian border defences.

Ukraine has denied responsibility for the attacks, blaming instead Russian partisan groups opposed to President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Militants Governor Ukraine Russia Social Media Belgorod Vladimir Putin Bryansk June Border From

Recent Stories

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

15 minutes ago
 Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in ed ..

Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in educational institutions

15 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Careta ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-H ..

15 minutes ago
 ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences ..

ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences at PADRM

15 minutes ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews stat ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews state land management system

19 minutes ago
 E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports ..

E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports complex e-library

19 minutes ago
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

19 minutes ago
 District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

19 minutes ago
 China says summit between US, Japan, South Korea a ..

China says summit between US, Japan, South Korea aimed at 'heightening confronta ..

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to ensure continuity in economic po ..

Caretaker govt to ensure continuity in economic policies: PM Kakar

14 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023

24 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral rel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World