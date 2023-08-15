Russian forces prevent incursion from Ukraine sabotage group: governor

Russian security forces on Tuesday prevented a Ukrainian sabotage group from infiltrating the border region of Bryansk, the region's governor said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Russian security forces on Tuesday prevented a Ukrainian sabotage group from infiltrating the border region of Bryansk, the region's governor said.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have reported repeated shelling and attacks from Kyiv's forces, including occasional cross-border incursions by pro-Ukraine armed militants.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said Russian soldiers and security services stopped the Ukrainian group near the village of Kurkovichi, less than two miles (3.2 kilometres) from the border.

"There were no casualties," Bogomaz said on social media, though he added that Ukrainian shelling in the region had killed a farm animal and damaged industrial buildings.

In June, the Russian region of Belgorod saw the largest incursion since the beginning of the offensive in Ukraine.

Drones and shelling were used in the assault, raising questions about the strength of Russian border defences.

Ukraine has denied responsibility for the attacks, blaming instead Russian partisan groups opposed to President Vladimir Putin.