Open Menu

Russian Forces Pushed Back Ukrainian Military, Counteroffensive Attempts Stopped - Putin

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Russian Forces Pushed Back Ukrainian Military, Counteroffensive Attempts Stopped - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) All Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts have been stopped, and their forces have been pushed back, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Putin mentioned that Kiev has intensified fighting, and the "main attack is on the Zaporizhzhia direction."

"The enemy was not successful in any of the areas of clashes.

All attempts at a counteroffensive were stopped, the enemy was punished back. With heavy losses," Putin said on sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The Russian president added that Ukraine suffered huge casualties during Wednesday battles in the Zaporizhzhia Region, as Kiev lost 39 pieces of military equipment, including 26 tanks.

"In addition to military equipment, the enemy has very large losses of personnel - over 200 people. But the difference is huge ..., we have 10 times less (casualties) than the enemy," Putin said.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev All

Recent Stories

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

26 minutes ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

42 minutes ago
 COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

1 hour ago
 UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

2 hours ago
UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

3 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

3 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

3 hours ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

4 hours ago

More Stories From World