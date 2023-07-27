Russian Forces Pushed Back Ukrainian Military, Counteroffensive Attempts Stopped - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) All Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts have been stopped, and their forces have been pushed back, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Putin mentioned that Kiev has intensified fighting, and the "main attack is on the Zaporizhzhia direction."

"The enemy was not successful in any of the areas of clashes.

All attempts at a counteroffensive were stopped, the enemy was punished back. With heavy losses," Putin said on sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The Russian president added that Ukraine suffered huge casualties during Wednesday battles in the Zaporizhzhia Region, as Kiev lost 39 pieces of military equipment, including 26 tanks.

"In addition to military equipment, the enemy has very large losses of personnel - over 200 people. But the difference is huge ..., we have 10 times less (casualties) than the enemy," Putin said.