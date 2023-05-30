Russian Forces React Most Harshly to Terrorist Attacks by Kiev With NATO Weapons - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Russian armed forces are reacting as harshly as possible to terrorist attacks by Ukraine against civilians in Russia using NATO weapons, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Using NATO weapons, the Kiev authorities continue to strike at social facilities, carry out terrorist attacks against peaceful Russian citizens. Our armed forces react as harshly as possible to the actions of Ukrainian militants," Shoigu said at a conference call.