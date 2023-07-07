Russian Forces Repel 10 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Lost Over 420 Soldiers - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Russian forces have repelled 10 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past day, and the Ukrainian military lost over 420 soldiers and 16 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions.

"In the Donetsk direction, 10 enemy attacks were successfully repelled by competent and courageous actions of the defending units of the southern grouping of forces ...During the hostilities, the losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to more than 420 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, three tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, a D-20 howitzer, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that four attacks were repelled in the Donetsk People's Republic, and two more attacks in the South Donetsk direction. In addition, the Russian military defeated the 106th territorial defense brigade of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Enemy losses in these areas (Zaporizhzhia and South Donetsk) per day amounted to over 200 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, an Msta-B howitzer, and an AF-90 self-propelled artillery mount made in the UK," the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian military lost nearly 100 soldiers in the Krasnyi Lyman direction.