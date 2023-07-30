Russian Forces Repel 3 Attacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The Russian forces have repelled 3 Ukrainian attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction over the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian military lost up to 140 soldiers and 6 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry added that the Ukrainian forces continued to make unsuccessful attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions.

"In the Krasnyi Lyman, units of the Center group, air strikes and artillery fire successfully repelled 3 enemy attacks near the locality of Kovalevka in the Luhansk People's Republic, as well as Serebryansky forestry," the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian forces also destroyed the enemy's accumulations of manpower and equipment in several areas of Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, the ministry said.

"Over the 24 hours up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored combat vehicles, 3 vehicles, as well as a howitzer D-30 were destroyed", the ministry added.