Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Russian Forces Repel 7 Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The Russian forces have repelled 7 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian military lost up to 190 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, air strikes, artillery fire and the actions of units of the Southern Group repelled 7 enemy attacks," the Defense Ministry said.

The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this area amounted up to 190 servicemen, 2 armored combat vehicles, 4 cars, 2 US-made M777 artillery systems, and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, the ministry added.

