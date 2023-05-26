Russian Forces Repel All Attacks of Ukraine on Southern Flank of Bakhmut Direction- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The units of the Russian airborne forces repel all attacks by Ukrainian troops on the southern flank of the Bakhmut direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The units of the airborne forces are confidently conducting an active defense and destroying the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces on the southern flank of the Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) direction.

The paratroopers have equipped an extensive network of strongholds and confidently repel all sorties of Ukrainian formations," the ministry said in a statement.