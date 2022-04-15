Russian Forces Repel Attack at Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Ukraine - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian forces have intercepted two Tochka-U missiles fired by the Ukrainian military at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday

"At about 07:00 a.m Moscow time (04:00 GMT a.m.), a unit of the Ukrainian 19th separate missile brigade attacked the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant with two Tochka-U tactical missiles. The destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant after an explosion was supposed to .

.. cause the flooding of many localities in the Kherson region ... and the aim was to limit the actions of the Russian armed forces. Both missiles were shot down in the air by Russian air defense systems," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The ministry also said that fragments of one of the missiles fell on a village in the Kherson region and damaged residential buildings. One women and one child were hurt during the incident, Konashenkov added.