Russian Forces Repel Attack Of Ukrainian Nationalists In Zaporizhzhia - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Forces Repel Attack of Ukrainian Nationalists in Zaporizhzhia - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Russian forces have repelled an attempted attack by Ukrainian nationalists in the area of the Novodarivka village in the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The mobile fire group of the enemy from the 105th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to reconnoiter our forward positions from the Novodarovka village. Motorized rifle units, with the support of artillery, inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy," the spokesperson said.

